Sword dancers ready for Boxing Day tradition

The Flamborough Longsword Dancers warmed up for their traditional boxing day dancing when they danced at the Burton Agnes Hall Michaelmas fair last month.

They received a donation from the hall as a thank you for their performance and they have handed it over to the village’s RNLI crew.

Brothers Will and Rob Traves hand over the donation to Flamborough RNLI crew members

On Boxing Day, the junior and senior longsword teams will be keeping up a proud tradition which has been part of Flamborough’s heritage for generations.

The seniors will be dancing at the White Horse in Bempton at 11.45am and at the Headlands Cafe near the lighthouse at 12.20pm.

The juniors will join them for the rest of the day, with dancing at the Rose and Crown at 1pm, the Seabirds at 1.45pm, the Victoria Club at 2:30pm and the grand finale at 3pm in Dog and Duck Square.