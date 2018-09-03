Swimming pools to close for two days

The swimming pools and health suite at East Riding Leisure Bridlington will be closed next Monday and Tuesday for essential maintenance.

Senior facility manager Adam Mainprize said: “After a hugely busy summer, we need to carry out some essential maintenance to maintain the popular facilities, and help us to avoid disruption at busy times in the future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this brief closure, but would remind customers that all other facilities at the Centre will be open as normal.”