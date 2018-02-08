Suspicious fire behind a Sewerby hotel prompts appeal

A police appeal has been issued following a suspicious fire behind at hotel in Sewerby last night.

A Transit van and a caravan were involved in the fire which occurred yesterday (Wednesday Feburary 7) behind the Sewerby Grange Hotel, in Sewerby Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6.25pm yesterday.

Humberside Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses as there is believed to be suspicious circumstances around the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for the force posted on Facebook: "If anyone witnessed this or can provide police with any information please contact us on 101 quoting log 415 of 7/2/18."