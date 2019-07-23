Suspected ordnance removed from beach between Skipsea and Skirlington

Emergency services responded to reports of a suspected ordnance yesterday afternoon.

Hornsea and Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were paged by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre to reports from Humberside Police of suspected ordnance on the beach between Skipsea and Skirlington.

Image: HM Coastguard Hornsea

On arrival to the scene, teams created a cordon for public safety.

Pictures and details of the items were send to EOD for assessment and the 11 EOD Regiment attended the location and safely removed the items for disposal.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Hornsea said: "Do not touch items of suspected ordnance, objects or substances on the coast that you're unsure of. Please remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."