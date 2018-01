This month, the members of the YFoto Photography Group have created another excellent set of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Subjects covered include the last launch of the Bridlington Lifeboat, some wonderful snowdrops at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and an event in Bridlington’s Old Town.

Railway by the Sea by Chrys Mellor.

Would you like to know more about becoming a member of the photography group?

For more details covering the YFoto Photography Club, such as when they meet, please call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

The Last Launch by Peter Toney.

Highland Mist by Muriel Hudson.