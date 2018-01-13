Super slimmer to pass on top tips

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than seven stone is using her success to shape a new career.

Jo Milnes is now helping other people to achieve their weight loss dreams after becoming a Slimming World consultant.

Jo, from Thornholme, joined a Slimming World group in Bridlington in October 2016 and has lost seven stone three pound, dropping from size 22 to size 14.

Jo has a passion for horses and was training to be a British Event Controller (BEC), but her lack of confidence meant she wasn’t ready to do it. She also stopped riding horses due to her weight.

However, in October, she passed her assessment as a BEC and started riding again after 10 years.

Now, she has trained as a weight loss expert and members at the group in Hunnmanby have welcomed Jo as their new consultant.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight. It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.”

Jo’s Slimming World group is held at Hunmanby Community Centre every Wednesday at 7pm. Call 07779 637507 for more details.