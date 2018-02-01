Super photo of the supermoon over the headland

Photography enthusiast Julie Pilling took this glorious picture of the supermoon rising over the cliffs at Flamborough yesterday.

She headed to the seafront in Bridlington to capture on camera the first super blue blood moon since 1886.

Picture by Paul Atkinson

Why did the moon look so striking? It was because a blue moon, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon all happened on the same night. A supermoon happens when the the moon reaches the point in its orbit when it’s at its closest to Earth, which makes it appear 14% larger and about 30% brighter than usual.

The individual components of the super blue blood moon are not all that rare when taken on their own - the next blue moon will be in March.