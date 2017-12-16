Students prepare for Babes in Arms musical

Musical theatre returns to Headlands School in January.

This little-known musical explores the resourcefulness and determination of young people who dream of being on stage and will do everything in their power to be given a chance to prove themselves.

Despite being thwarted by the adults in the story, they manage to outwit them all and perform their revue show for a Hollywood producer!

Featuring such songs as ‘My Funny Valentine’ and ‘The Lady is a Tramp’ it promises to be a fun, entertaining show with many larger than life character performances and slick dance routines.

The 40-strong cast will be led by the following principal actors: Tabitha Askew, Chris Dean, Kira Walker, Libby Marshall, Eddie Golden, Steven Dawson, Alfie Grimshaw, Kirsty Emmerson and Skye Fisher.

All these students are taking on their first main role in a full musical production.

Rehearsals are well underway and we hope you can join us at one of our performances on Wednesday 24 January, Thursday 25 January and Friday 26 January to support his new venture.

Tickets will be available straight after Christmas.