Students in a spin after good behaviour

Bridlington School’s annual rewards trip to Lightwater Valley took place recently.

The day was enjoyed by 650 students plus staff, despite an arduous journey caused by the A1 being closed.

Students experienced many rides including the thrill of the Ultimate (the longest roller coaster in Europe), Apollo (a spinning ride high up in the air), Falls of Terror (designed to get the riders wet) and Eagle’s Claw (an upside down and spin round whilst high up ride).

The more sedate rides of carousels and high swings were also very popular.

It was non-stop fun with no members of the general public there (Bridlington School books the Park for our use exclusively) so the students were able to go on as many rides as they liked as there were no queues.

A great day was had by all and we look forward to a similar trip next year.