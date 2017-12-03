Students have designs on future careers

On Tuesday 14 November a group of 25 Year 10 Engineering and Product Design students attend the East Riding Engineering and Digital event with the aim of highlighting future careers within the relative industries
In each workshop students were given a brief insight by a company representative and then tried their hand at some practical activities simulating career tasks.
BT openreach completed a demonstration on the latest fibre communications network cables by stripping and splicing two fibre optic cables together.
Students were amazed at the ‘hair like’ glass fibre strands and the delicate skills required to manipulate them.
One student was kitted out in the outdoor climbing harness that BT openreach engineers use when climbing telegraph poles.
The event left students with a wider knowledge of engineering sectors and a deeper understanding of the career prospects.
