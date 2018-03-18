Strong winds blow down huge tree at Sewerby Hall

This is the scene at Sewerby Hall this afternoon after the Bridlington area took another battering from the winter weather.

The gale-force winds which have hit the East Coast have claimed a giant casualty - one of the giant and iconic Monkey Puzzle trees at the back of the house.

Sewerby Hall's website says the 'magnificent Monkey Puzzle trees are reputed to be amongst the oldest in England'.

Part of the Pleasure Garden has been fenced off before a clean-up operation gets underway.

The terrible conditions also forced the postponement of the East yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sewerby this morning.