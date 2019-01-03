Strictly star Giovanni returns to raise the temperature at Scarborough Spa

After the thundering success of his ‘Born to Win’ tour, Giovanni Pernice and professional partner Luba Mushtak are returning to Scarborough Spa with their new show.

The smash hit dance spectacular Dance is Life, directed and choreographed by Jason Gilkison, Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director, comes to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Tuesday, March 19 and Giovanni is ready to raise the temperature just a little bit more this time round.

The action packed production combines the Italian’s wit and charm, with outstanding music, sensational choreography, and stunning costumes by DSI.

Dance is Life features seven other world class professional dancers, including Strictly Come Dancing’s newest professional, Luba Mushtuk, who returns as Giovanni’s leading lady once again, to continue their alluring partnership.

It's a showcase of wonderful ballroom and Latin dances like the paso doble, the waltz, the rumba, and the jive, to name just a few, with a beautiful Italian theme running throughout the show.

Tickets for ‘Giovanni Pernice: Dance Is Life’ are on sale now with tickets starting at £22 (plus booking fee) with Meet and Greet options also available.

Call the box office on 01723 821888 or go online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk