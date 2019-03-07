Strictly Come Dancing star and comedian Seann Walsh on tour - where to see him and how to get tickets

One of Strictly Come Dancing's most controversial stars - Seann Walsh - brings his new stand-up tour to town.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, and self-dubbed ‘Lie-in King’ has hit the road with After this One, I'm Going Home.

He and his dance partner Katya Jones caused controversy when they were photographed kissing. His girlfriend, actress Rebecca Humphries, then publicly dumped him.

Described in the national press as “unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation" (The Guardian), Walsh has become a familiar face on television, with numerous credits to his name including ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ (Channel 4), Alan Carr’s ‘Chatty Man’ (Channel 4), and ‘Celebrity Juice’ (ITV2).

He made his acting debut starring in Comedy Central’s sitcom ‘Big Bad World’, followed by playing the lead role in Monks (BBC 1).

He put his physical comedic abilities to good use in Sky’s silent comedy Three Kings of Stupid that led to him producing, writing and starring in his own silent comedy web-series The Drunk.

Walsh also wrote and starred in his own Sky short for Sky Arts, co-starred in Jack Dee’s brand-new sitcom ‘Bad Move’ (ITV), and recently made his feature film debut as the children’s nemesis in family film ‘2: hrs’.

Walsh has also appeared in ‘Tonight at the London Palladium’ (ITV), and ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC 2).

He will be at:

Leeds City Varieties, Tuesday April 9

Box office: 0113 243 0808 or www.cityvarieties.co.uk

Pocklington Arts Centre, Friday April 12

Box office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

