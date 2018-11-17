Story sacks gift for nursery

Lord Feofees, the Bridlington-based charitable organisation, has donated seven story sacks to the Sunshine Nursery.

The story sacks are a fantastic yet simple resource for making books fun and bringing stories to life.

Sunshine Nursery is based at Butts Close and provides care for children between the age range of 18 months and four years.

A spokesman said: “Each story sack is based on a well-known story book and is full of fun resources designed to encourage children to read.

“These sacks also provide an opportunity for adults to enjoy the story with their children.”

Sarah Welbourne, deputy manager at Sunshine Nursery, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Lords Feofees for their support.”