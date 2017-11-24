Stage four of the Life Course column with Kimberley Nichol

The Life Course is a path that an individual follows from birth to death and support made available by the public health team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council can help encourage a healthy start to life.

The public health team helps protect and improve the health and wellbeing of East Riding residents, and follows the Life Course approach along with many other health organisations, to promote healthy lifestyles from an early age.

There are critical periods throughout a person’s lifetime and it is during those stages that their needs can be targeted in order to make life a healthier transition.

The four stages of the Life Course are as follows:

1. Start Well – (pregnancy and the early years)

2. Develop Well – (childhood through to adolescence)

3. Live and Work Well – (adulthood and working life)

4. Age Well and End of Life – (retirement and later life)

This week’s article will focus on the fourth stage of the life course, Age Well.

The fourth stage highlights the challenges that people can face during retirement and later life, such as fuel poverty, loneliness and isolation, increased chances of becoming ill or receiving injuries (particularly due to falls), admission to care homes and losing loved ones.

But it also focuses on ageing well and how to continue living life to its fullest for many more years to come.

How can we Age Well?

Physical activity – By engaging in activities people gain improved psychological wellbeing, enhanced positive emotions and feelings, and social connections.

Why not try Walking for Health sessions in the area?

Transport – Access to services and social activities is key to maintaining good health and wellbeing and good transport systems and networks support this.

Housing – Safe, warm and decent homes have a significant impact on health and wellbeing.

Eating well – Eating sensibly can help prevent poor health. Why not visit NHS Live Well for general advice on food, eating a healthy diet and healthy recipes?

Technology – Devices can help elderly people with long-term conditions or disabilities to perform tasks they may normally find difficult.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles, said: “Participating in leisure, social, cultural and spiritual activities with family or in the community enables older adults to continue to use their skills, enjoy respect and esteem and maintain or establish supportive and caring relationships.”

For help and advice visit www.eastriding.gov.uk or visit www.walkingforhealth.org.uk or www.nhs.uk/livewell