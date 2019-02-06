Staff and customers at Bridlington TSB raise £456 for St Catherine’s Hospice

Kind-hearted staff and customers at TSB Bank in Bridlington have raised £456 to support patient care at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Members of the team at the Manor Street branch held a bake sale and a Christmas hamper raffle to raise the cash.

They were also supported by customers who made donations via the Saint Catherine’s collection tins in the Bridlington branch.

Lisa Craven, hospice fundraiser, said: “We were delighted to receive this generous donation from TSB and would like to thank all their staff and customers for their continued support.”

Saint Catherine’s covers a wide area of 1,600 square miles, including Bridlington, Driffield, Filey, Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.