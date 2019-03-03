SSAFA’s new recruits plea

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to the people of Bridlington to join its network of volunteers.

The Bridlington division of SSAFA is looking to recruit new case workers to help continue its vital work supporting Armed Forces veterans and their families in the area.

In addition to volunteer case workers, the branch is also looking to recruit a new assistant branch secretary and assistant branch treasurer, as well as fundraising officers.

An SSAFA spokesman said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.”

Visit ssafa.org.uk/volunteer for more information about volunteering.