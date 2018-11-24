Spotlight on cancer charity

Members of Spotlight Theatre have put a smile on the face Team Verrico, a cancer charity that helps people in Bridlington and beyond.

Cash was raised through raffles during the run of Cheshire Cats – a comedy-drama about a group of women doing a charity run – which was on at the Spotlight Theatre on West Street.

The play was directed by Melvyn Jones and he is pictured with his cast handing over £300 to Team Verrico.

He said: “We are thrilled to be able to not only do something we love but also help out a charity that plays a vital role in helping cancer patients and their friends.”

