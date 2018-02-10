Spectacular snowdrop display at hall

Burton Agnes Hall is now hosting it’s very popular Snowdrop Spectacular event.

The event, which runs until Sunday 4 March (11am to 4pm), offers the chance to be enchanted by the wonderful display of snowdrops which blanket the historic woodland walks.

Hundreds of thousands of hardy snowdrops have pushed through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor behind the much-loved Elizabethan stately home.

Simon Cunliffe-Lister, at Burton Agnes Hall, said: “Our snowdrops are always a welcome sight; the biblical symbol of hope announces the new season and reminds us that winter eventually gives way to spring.”

At the end of the snowdrop opening the hall will hold its annual Orchid Festival on the weekend of Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 March.