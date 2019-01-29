Spectacular show of hall snowdrops

Burton Agnes Hall is currently preparing to welcome members of the public to its annual Snowdrop Spectacular.

The Snowdrop Spectacular runs from Friday 8 February to Sunday 3 March from 11am to 4pm each day.

Visitors to Burton Agnes Hall this winter will be captivated by a spectacular display of snowdrops which blanket the historic woodland walk.

Each February, hundreds of thousands of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor behind the much-loved Elizabethan stately home.

Simon Cunliffe-Lister says: “Our snowdrops are always a welcome sight; the biblical symbol of hope announces the new season and reminds us that winter eventually gives way to spring.”

At the end of the snowdrop opening, the venue holds its annual Orchid Festival on the weekend of 2 and 3 March.

There will be stunning exhibitions in the hall, and flower sales. Expert advisors will also be giving talks and taking questions about how to care for orchids, and there will be slide shows and stalls selling orchid related goods.

From Saturday 6 April to Monday 22 April, children are invited to take part in an Easter trail around the wonderful gardens and grounds of the hall, solving clues while exploring the extensive gardens. Once the trail puzzle has been solved, every child will receive an Easter treat.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, children can hunt for little chocolate Easter eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny in the Hall’s woodland, and even meet the bunny himself!

Mr Cunliffe-Lister said: “Our five young children hugely look forward to the Easter egg hunt each year – they just love searching for chocolate Easter eggs through the woodland and chatting with the Easter bunny.

“We join so many others who make a family tradition of visting our home at Eastertime, enjoying the celebrations as much as we do.”

Visit www.burtonagnes.com/Home.html for more information.