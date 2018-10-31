Special service to launch Bridlington Poppy Appeal

Bridlington’s Poppy Appeal was officially launched at the weekend, with a service from the war memorial.

The Rev Matthew Pollard led proceedings for rededication of the garden of remembrance, attended by veterans, town councillors, cadets and representatives of local military organisations.

Despite the bad weather, the Royal British Legion held a very short service of dedication conducted by the Rev Matthew Pollard.

After that, the town’s Poppy Appeal was officially launched in the Promenades Shopping Centre. Volunteers will be selling Royal British Legion merchandise in the precinct every day up to November 11.

Poppies will also be available from around 120 shops, supermarkets and pubs in the Bridlington area.

Future events to mark Remembrance begin with the Ship Inn at Sewerby’s bonfire and fireworks display which is donating all its proceeds to the legion this year.

The street food festival and fairground attractions open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks at 7.15pm.

The Old Ship Inn in St John Street is holding an evening of live music on Friday, November 9 for the Poppy Appeal.

Dig out your 80s costumes and dress up to ejoy several acoustic acts followed by The Vybes.

The Bridlington branch of the Royal British Legion holds its Remembrance dinner at Bridlington Golf Club on the evening of Saturday, November 10. Only a very limited number of tickets are left, contact Poppy Appeal organiser George Collins on 07591 256089 for details.

Armistice Day commemorations will begin at 6am, when lone piper Dave Leeman will perform The Battle’s O’er at the war memorial.

The main Remembrance service will take place at 10.55am at the memorial, at the junction of Prospect Street and Wellington Road,

Led by the Rev Pollard, who is padre of the Bridlington branch of the Royal British legion, it will feature Bridlington Excelsior Band, Bridlington Pipe Band and the 252 Squadron (ATC) Corps of Drums).

At 6pm, there will be a service to remember the fallen from WW1 at Bridlington Priory.

Afterwards, a beacon will be lit at the west doors of the church, by the mayor and mayor’s cadet.

At 7.05pm, the Priory bells will ring out to mark the end of the day’s commemorations.