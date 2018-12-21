Society cash helps Priory View RDA

Yorkshire Building Society members’ small change has made a big difference to the Priory View Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

The group has received a £1,320 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being recommended by colleagues at the Society’s branch in Bridlington.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

The donation has enabled the Priory View to buy new fencing for the paddock areas for their horses.

The RDA provides therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities and have a network of 500 volunteer groups across the UK that organise activities to over 25,000 people each year.

Steve Pratt, secretary of the RDA, said: “The Priory View Riding for the Disabled Association is extremely grateful for the generosity shown by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation and the Society’s members.

“Without their donation, we would not be in a position to have upgraded our paddock area for our horses and ponies.”

The Charitable Foundation supports registered charities around the UK that work to alleviate poverty, improve help and save lives.

Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at the Bridlington branch of the society, said: “The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and I’d like to thank them for their generosity because without their support it wouldn’t be able to help so many worthy charities such as the Priory View Riding for the Disabled Association.”

In 2017, the Charitable Foundation donated £234,684 to more than 200 charities and good causes nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

Visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation to find out more about the foundation and its donations.