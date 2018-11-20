Sir Greg Knight admits to 'serious concerns' about Brexit deal

Bridlington MP Sir Greg Knight says he has still not decided if he will back the Primer Minister's provisional Brexit deal.

Sir Greg, who voted to leave the European Union, said he was a still digesting details of Theresa May's plans for Britain’s withdrawal and the transition proposals.

In a statement, he told the Free Press he was 'spending a few days reading the massive document, which runs to nearly 600 pages before he makes his mind up'.

"No date has yet been scheduled for a vote in Parliament, which will not be imminent, on the deal and Sir Greg says he thought it was incumbent on all those involved to read the document before passing judgement on it.

"Whilst he has not yet decided what he will do when the vote takes place he revealed that he has a number of serious concerns about the proposals," the statement added.