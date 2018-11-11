Sewerby Squirrels need more helpers

New volunteers are being sought to support ‘Sewerby Squirrels’ – the weekly sessions for the under 5s at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

These popular sessions run on Monday mornings during East Riding term-time.

They feature themed activities, which link with the Edwardian set-up of the Hall itself including the gardens, the beach, and famous aviator Amy Johnson.

The sessions are well-established, having been running since September 2017, and take place in the Orangery from 10am to 11.30am.

Applications are welcome from anyone aged 18 or over, who enjoys working with children of this age, and has an interest in history.

No qualifications or prior experience is necessary – but enthusiasm is a must!

The new volunteer under 5s facilitators will assist in setting up the sessions, tidying away afterwards, and – most importantly of all – joining in the fun, supporting the youngest visitors to engage with the activities.

Lucy Cooke, under 5s learning co-ordinator, said “I’m really excited to get some volunteer under 5s facilitators on board.

“It’s a great age to work with and a beautiful place to spend a Monday morning.

“We already have a great team of volunteers here at Sewerby Hall, and their support is absolutely invaluable in everything we offer.”

Individuals who are interested should visit www.eastridingmuseums.co.uk/sewerby-hall-museum/volunteering for more information.