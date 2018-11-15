Sewerby Hall reveals what's going on at its Weekend of Christmas

Sewerby Hall is putting the finishing festive touches to its Weekend of Christmas.

Taking place over the first weekend in December, the weekend will include husky sled rides, brand new Rusticus Theatre Arts’ Nutcracker Adventures, and traditional carol concerts from Buckrose Concert Band and the New International Chamber Ensemble, all complemented by seasonal face painting and a display by the York Birds of Prey Centre.

There will also be children’s activities in the house hosted by the council’s museum team, alongside seasonal workshop sessions in the zoo. Traditional food will be available from the Clock Tower Café.

The house itself will be decorated in all its festive glory from November 17 onwards, and will include the return of the popular exhibition The Making of Christmas.

Facility manager Marie Gascoigne said: “I hope that people will want to put Saturday 1 and Sunday, December 2, in their diaries to come and sample The Weekend of Christmas. The house will look stunning, and all the activities will add up to a great weekend of festive fun, with something for every member of the family.”

