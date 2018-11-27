Sewerby Hall hosts fabulous festive fun

The events team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is finalising their plans for ‘The Weekend of Christmas’.

Taking place over the first weekend in December, the event will be jam-packed with fun family activities.

Events include husky sled rides, brand new Rusticus Theatre Arts’ Nutcracker Adventures, and traditional carol concerts from Buckrose Concert Band and the New International Chamber Ensemble, all complemented by seasonal face painting and a display by the York Birds of Prey Centre.

There will also be children’s activities in the house hosted by the council’s museum team, alongside seasonal workshop sessions in the zoo. Traditional fare will be available from the Clock Tower Cafe.

The house itself has been decorated in all its festive glory and includes the return of the popular exhibition ‘The Making of Christmas’.

Facility manager Marie Gascoigne said: “I hope that people will want to put Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December in their diaries to come and sample The Weekend of Christmas!

“The house will look stunning, and all the activities will add up to a great weekend of festive fun, with something for every member of the family!”

○ On Saturday 1 December the New International Chamber Ensemble will be performing at The Orangery at 1.30pm.

○ On Sunday 2 December the Buckrose Concert Band will be performing carols in The Orangery at 1.30pm.

○ On Tuesday 4 December between 2pm and 3.30pm there’s a Vintage Afternoon Tea, complete with background music by a pianist.

Pre-booking is required via the Welcome Centre. Call 01262 673769 for details.

For details of all the events taking place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens together with opening times and admission prices, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk or call 01262 673769.

Customers can save 10% off admission by booking online in advance.