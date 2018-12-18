Sewerby Hall fights back against the Beast From The East

The 150-year-old monkey puzzle tree which blew down at Sewerby Hall during the Beast From The East storms has been replaced.

The iconic feature was lost during severe weather in March, but gardeners have planted a new one and visitors can see it if they go for a festive stroll around the grounds.

Monkey puzzle trees are native to Argentina and Chile and the original, along with several others, was planted at Sewerby Hall in 1868 - forming one of the most successful plantations of such trees in the north of the UK.

It is believed that it was grown, on site, by Yarburgh Lloyd-Greame from seeds he brought back from his trip to South America in the early 1860s.

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to plant a new monkey puzzle, to maintain the tradition of these magnificent trees here at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“The new arrival helps to offset the sadness we all felt at the loss of the original tree.”

The gardens are open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and admission is free during the winter months.