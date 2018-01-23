Send a card to give Jack a special birthday

It’s a brave little boy’s birthday next week and to celebrate his mum is asking for people to send him a special card.

Jack Howarth turns four on January 30 but it hasn’t been an easy ride for the youngster.

Jack with his mum Gemma

He has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome and is suffering from up to 50 epileptic fits a day.

Jack has also recently had multiple MRI scans and although the one on his brain has come back clear, doctors found a small lesion on his spine and he is waiting to see the neurological team.

But Jack hasn’t let his medical condition get him down.

Mum Gemma said: “Jack has a rare gentic condition called Cornelia De Lange Syndrome which affects quite a lot like growth and development delay, speech delay, eye probelms and reflux issues.

“He has a feeding tube in his tummy and he’s currently suffering with epilepsy and having up to 50 seizures per day.

“He is a very lively boy. From the start to the end of the day you’re on your feet 24/7 seeing to his needs.

“He’s happy and smiley but also quite a handful daily, he really enjoys one-to-one with other adults espcially jigsaws and pretend play like cooking and looking after his babies.

“He doesn’t let all these medical issues get in the way he’s been such a brave boy through everything.”

The youngster is often battling chest infections and even the common cold could be fatal. He has been resuscitated a few times and his mum says it’s been a very “rough ride” for Jack.

Coming up with the idea with a friend, Gemma posted an appeal on Facebook and has already received around two dozen cards and a parcel ahead of his big day.

One card has also been sent all the way from Germany.

She added: “He loves opening cards and screams ‘postman’ in his own way when ever he sees the post.

“He gets so excited and I think it’s going be great to look back on and stick them all in a scrap book.

“So many people ask about Jack and they all care so much so what better way than to send him birthday wishes”

Anyone who would like to send a birthday card to Jack should send it for January 30 to 33 New Burlington Road, Bridlington, YO15 3HT