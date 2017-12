This seal pup took a breather on Bridlington’s north beach this morning.

There were concerns for the youngster but officials from the council’s foreshores team, who went to check on its welfare, said they believe it was just tired rather than injured.

Passers-by raised the alarm after spotting the seal on the North beach

The animal made its way back into the water, but the team were worried it could return to the beach after the next tide.