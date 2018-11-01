Scooters landed with parking tickets at rally

Over the past several years, it’s been a delight to see the well-behaved scooter fraternity visit Bridlington for the weekend jamboree in late October. It has brought in good business for the tourism sector. Everyone has nothing but good comments to make about this brilliant band of visitors to our town.

It is very disappointing to say the very least, that the traffic wardens issued tickets to the guys who parked their valuable and much-loved assets on the pavement, out of harm’s way.

This year, I saw the scooterists arrive from many miles away dripping wet through. On Saturday morning it was unforgivable to see the wardens remonstrating with the scooter owners, who were protesting that this year they were being given tickets for parking on the pavement.

Cllr David Robson

Bridlington South ward

East Riding of

Yorkshire Council

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Our civil enforcement officers issued four penalty charge notices to scooters parked in Bridlington town centre over the weekend.

“There were valid reasons for issuing those penalty notices, but as a gesture of goodwill to the organisers of the scooter rally we will not take the matter further and will cancel those tickets.

“Big events like the scooter rally are important to the community, but we do expect people attending them to park responsibly, which the vast majority do.

“The four scooters issued with the penalty notices were parked on footpaths next to double yellow lines in Bridge Street, Manor Street and Queen Street.”