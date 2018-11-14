School nets place in finals

Wold Newton is secretly producing some amazing sporting talent.

Children from Wold Newton Foundation School have had Level 2 successes in Golf and Cross Country and their achievements keep on coming in the form of football.

In October the football team took part in the Bridlington School Sports Partnership tournament and were successful when they became the winners of the Small Schools section.

They then travelled to the East Riding Small Schools finals at South Hunsley School.

Two wins, a draw and a defeat in the finals were enough to earn a place in the next round of the tournament in Grimsby.

A spokesman at Wold Newton Foundation School said: “We wish the team every success in this competition.”