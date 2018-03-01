School closures and travel disruption for Bridlington

Here's a list of school closures and travel disruption this morning (Thursday)



Bridlington School and Headlands School will remain closed for the third day because of the weather and staff being unable to get to work.

A number of primary schools have also announced they are staying shut. Quay Academy, Hilderthorpe Primary, Martongate and Burlington Infants and Juniors have all announced they are closed. Boynton is also understood to be closed, as are Bay Primary, Flamborough, Bempton and Beeford.

New Pasture Lane and Our Lady and St Peter's are the only Bridlington schools which are still open.

All East Riding College sites are open today, and students and staff have been told to 'come in as usual as long as it is safe to do so'.

The Bridlington to Scarborough road is closed from the Dotterel roundabout to the outskirts of Bridlington.

EYMS bus company has Tweeted :"Another update on Service 121. As mentioned earlier, the A165 is closed from Reighton to Bridlington due to an accident and drifting snow.

"Service 121 buses from Scarborough can only get as far as Hunmanby before having to turn back. 121 buses from Hull can only get to Brid."

And police have said traffic is stationary on the A165 towards Beverley and Hull because of a jack-knifed lorry at Warley Cross.

The Coastliner bus has said it cannot serve Bridlington for its early morning timetables, but train services appear to be on time and running as usual on the Yorkshire Coast line.

Almost a thousands homes in Flamborough and Sewerby had the electricity reconnected shortly before midnight after a power cut lasting several hours.