Scarborough's Jitterbugs backs next show at the YMCA theatre in the town

Joseph will be able to don his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the YMCA Theatre this spring, thanks to support from Jitterbugs Childcare in Scarborough.

A familiar and popular musical, Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat has lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is based on the "coat of many colours" story of Joseph and was the first Lloyd Webber and Rice musical to be performed publicly.

The show is almost entirely sung-through, having only a few lines of spoken dialogue. Its family-friendly story, familiar themes and catchy music leave audiences on a high, often humming the tunes for days afterwards.

Jitterbugs have supported previous YMCA productions and Linda Wood, owner of Jitterbugs, said “The YMCA in Scarborough is a very special organisation and one that is very close to our hearts”. “We’re all amazed by the work that the YMCA do for young people in our area and we’re really proud to be associated with them in this way.”

Productions director at the YMCA James Aconley said, “We are delighted to have Jitterbugs Childcare on board as our title sponsor for ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ this year. The cost of staging these high-quality productions rises each year and we could not continue to provide local young performers with these amazing opportunities without the kind support of businesses such as Jitterbugs..



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough from Tuesday April 23 to Saturday April 27.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ymcascarborough.uk or you can contact the box office on 01723 506750.



If you own or work for a local business which might be interested in sponsorship opportunities with the YMCA in the future, the YMCA team are keen to hear from you.

Please contact the YMCA on 01723 374227 or email admin@ymcascarborough.uk