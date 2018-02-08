Scarborough man attacked in garden

Three men attacked a man in his Scarborough garden, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the assault on Quarry Mount at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

The victim suffered face injuries.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Michael Barker, or email Michael.barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

People can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180021695 when passing on information.