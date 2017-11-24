Scarborough Business Award winners 2017

The great and good of the region's business community gather at The Spa on Friday for the 2017 Scarborough Business Awards.
Sponsored by the University of Hull, more than 400 people attended the glittering 007-themed ceremony.
The winners and listed below and full pictures and reaction will be in next week's paper.
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR
Emily Locker (Insight Group) - Winner
James Pilmer (Minstergate Peugeot; Tyro Training) - Distinction
NEW BUSINESS
Prepped 4 Health - Winner
McMillan’s of Malton - Distinction
SMALL BUSINESS
Cura Financial Services - Winner
Hunmanby Pantry - Distinction
Hidden Horizons - Distinction
MEDIUM BUSINESS
Parkol Marine Engineering - Winner
Stuart’s Food - Distinction
Infiniti Scaffolding - Distinction
WOMEN IN BUSINESS
Sue Richings (SWC Trade Frames) - Winner
Lisa Borrie (So … Visualise) - Distinction
Sue Jefferson (Possibilities Realised) - Distinction
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR
Jamie McGarry (Valley Press, Woodend Creative Centre) - Winner
EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
Castle Group - Winner
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Rosti Automotive - Winner
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
St Cecilia’s Care Services - Winner
Dale Power Solutions - Winner
RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Wold Top Brewery - Winner
BW & DJ Glaves & Sons - Distinction
BRIDLINGTON/EAST YORKSHIRE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Griffin Jewellers - Winner
TOURISM AWARD
Alpamare - Winner
Vale of Pickering Caravan Park - Distinction
Ellerby Country Inn - Distinction
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Aran Curry (Insight Group) - Winner
Kerry Hope (Castle Employment) - Distinction
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Peter Wilkinson
