Scarborough and Bridlington lifeguards patrolling Essex beach assist woman who suffered major injuries

Lifeguards from Scarborough and Bridlington were assisting with patrols on Clacton beach in Essex on Wednesday July 24 when a woman suffered a serious injury.

Lauren Cook and Cade Dickinson were out of their usual area to patrol swim safe lessons that were being held on the beach.

Clacton beach does not usually have RNLI lifeguards and is instead looked over by Beach Patrol - a local council run service.

Whilst the two Yorkshire lifeguards were on patrol a woman broke her femur and dislocated her knee.

She slipped whilst walking down towards the beach, sustaining major injuries.

Both the Beach Patrol and the RNLI lifeguards assisted with her care before handing her over to the paramedics.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor David Brant said: ‘Luckily the casualty had a great team to assist with her injuries.

"We as the RNLI take pride in working together with other agencies to provide the best outcome, in this case the woman was treated at the scene until paramedics arrived.

"Both our RNLI lifeguards and the Beach Patrol did a great job and at this time we’d like to reach out to the casualty and wish her a speedy recovery’.

