Say farewell to Marine Engineer

Bridlington's outgoing lifeboat will launch for the final time on Sunday.

With the new Shannon class boat, the Antony Patrick Jones, now ready for service, its predecessor Marine Engineer will leave town for the final time.

It is the last boat in the country to be taken along the street to launch

It will launch on South Beach at 12:12pm on Sunday, noting the RNLI number on the boat's hull.

Following that, the RNLI flag on the old boathouse will be lowered, marking the end of a 114-year history of lifeboats at the premises on South Marine Drive.

The Bridlington crew will walk in front of Marine Engineer, as the launch marks the end of an era, the last time in the country that a lifeboat will have to travel through the street to launch.

Coxswain Stuart Tibbett brought ashore the Antony Patrick Jones, which is stored at the new boathouse on the Promenade, and he will also have responsibility for sailing the old all-weather vessel on th first stage of its journey to RNLI headquarters in Poole.

During its 22 years in Bridlington, Marine Engineer launched on service 264 times and rescued 471 people, saving 22 lives.