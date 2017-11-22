Santa set for annual tour of villages

North Wolds Lions have dusted down Santa’s sleigh so he can visit a number of villages around Bridlington in the run-up to Christmas.

Last year’s tour raised £1,750 and volunteers will again be carrying collection buckets along the route for donations to Lions charities.

The club has said that it cannot get to all the villages because of a ‘serious shortage of elves’.

○ Monday, December 4 (6pm): Burton Agnes and Harpham

○ Tuesday, December 5 (5.30pm): Wold Newton and Burton Fleming

○ Wednesday, December 6 (5.30pm): Skipsea and Barmston

○ Thursday, December 7 (6pm): Boynton and Rudston

○ Friday, December 8 (5.30pm): Buckton and Bempton

○ Sunday, December 10 (11.30am to 4pm): Flamborough

Tuesday, December 12 is a reserve night in case bad weather forces any cancellations.