Santa Claus is heading to the villages around Bridlington - this is when

North Wolds Lions Club have arranged for Father Christmas to visit many of the villages around Bridlington next week.
His sleigh has been given a full makeover with new paint, lights and a powerful music system.
Santa’s elves will be collecting for the Lions Club charities. All children will receive a sweet or lolly if they come out to wave at Santa.
○ Monday: 5.45pm to 7.30pm - Burton Agnes and Harpham
○ Tuesday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Wold Newton and Burton Fleming
○ Wednesday: 5.30pm to 7.30pm - Skipsea and Barmston
○ Thursday: 5.30pm to 7pm - Boynton and Rudston
○ Friday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Buckton and Bempton
○ Sunday: 11.30am to 4pm - Flamborough
○ Monday 17: 6pm - Foxholes
