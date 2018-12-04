Santa Claus is heading to the villages around Bridlington - this is when

North Wolds Lions Club have arranged for Father Christmas to visit many of the villages around Bridlington next week.

His sleigh has been given a full makeover with new paint, lights and a powerful music system.

Santa’s elves will be collecting for the Lions Club charities. All children will receive a sweet or lolly if they come out to wave at Santa.

○ Monday: 5.45pm to 7.30pm - Burton Agnes and Harpham

○ Tuesday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Wold Newton and Burton Fleming

○ Wednesday: 5.30pm to 7.30pm - Skipsea and Barmston

○ Thursday: 5.30pm to 7pm - Boynton and Rudston

○ Friday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Buckton and Bempton

○ Sunday: 11.30am to 4pm - Flamborough

○ Monday 17: 6pm - Foxholes

