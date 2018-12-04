Santa Claus is heading to the villages around Bridlington - this is when

Father Christmas is teaming up with North Wolds Lions.
Father Christmas is teaming up with North Wolds Lions.

North Wolds Lions Club have arranged for Father Christmas to visit many of the villages around Bridlington next week.

His sleigh has been given a full makeover with new paint, lights and a powerful music system.

Santa’s elves will be collecting for the Lions Club charities. All children will receive a sweet or lolly if they come out to wave at Santa.

○ Monday: 5.45pm to 7.30pm - Burton Agnes and Harpham

○ Tuesday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Wold Newton and Burton Fleming

○ Wednesday: 5.30pm to 7.30pm - Skipsea and Barmston

○ Thursday: 5.30pm to 7pm - Boynton and Rudston

○ Friday: 5.30pm to 8pm - Buckton and Bempton

○ Sunday: 11.30am to 4pm - Flamborough

○ Monday 17: 6pm - Foxholes

Here is when the Bridlington Round Table Santa's sleigh is visiting your street.