Santa Claus is coming to his grotto at the Promenades Shopping Centre - here are the dates and times

Santa Claus is coming to town and he will be at his grotto in the Promenades Shopping Centre in December.

Bridlington Sea Cadets, which is the centre’s chosen charity for 2018, will be hosting the grotto, and although admission is free, donations are invited to help the group.

Centre manager Carl Brown said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Sea Cadets and friends into this centre over the festive period to host a Christmas Grotto.

“We’re looking forward to another busy festive season and hope everyone in town will bring their children down to see Santa.”

The grotto will be open:

○ Saturday December 1 - 10am to 4pm

○ Sunday, December 2 – 10am to 4pm

○ Saturday December 8 - 10am to 4pm

○ Sunday, December 9 – 10am to 4pm

○ Saturday, December 15 - 10am to 4pm

○ Sunday, December 16 - 10am to 4pm

○ Monday, December 17 to Friday, December 21 – 1pm to 5pm

○ Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 - 10am to 4pm

○ Christmas Eve – 10am to 4pm