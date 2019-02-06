Runners are living life on the edge at Sewerby Parkrun

This photo shows how close runners are getting to the edge of the cliffs at a popular weekly athletics event near Bridlington

Tom Fynn, who takes pictures every week at Sewerby Parkrun, sent this photo to the Free Press.

He said: “I took this picture just as the last Parkrunners had passed.

“I’d never realised the severity of the erosion on the cliff face until today. I’d known it was bad but I think it just emphasises how bad it really is.” Part of the path near the cliffs was cordoned off last year because of its dangerous state.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed that its coastal engineers have assessed the reported erosion at Sewerby Cliffs and have determined that no obvious large loss has occurred. However, this area is continuing to erode at a slow rate.

A spokesperson said: “The council regularly monitors the coast to ensure that, where possible, the risk from coastal erosion to people and properties is minimised.

“Where necessary, works will be undertaken to ensure that members of the public are able to safely enjoy the spectacular East Riding coast.”