RSPB reserve lands hall of fame honour

The award-winning RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve has just been welcomed into Trip Advisor’s illustrious Hall of Fame.

The global review website’s Hall of Fame features attractions and accommodation that have consistently maintained the highest standards and have subsequently received a certificate of excellence for five consecutive years.

Only 10% of businesses that appear on the site ever receive a certificate of excellence, so to be awarded five in a row is quite an achievement for the site.

TripAdvisor received around 1,400 reviews for Bempton Cliffs and 96% of visitors rate it as excellent or very good. Comments have been uploaded from across the world – from New South Wales to Northampton.

Visitor experience manager Sarah Aitken said: “Being on this list is all about quality – of our customer service, our facilities and the overall visitor experience.

“We work hard to give every one of our visitors a day out to remember on the cliff tops – and this listing is testament to the efforts of the entire team. We’re all extremely proud.”

Communications officer Maria Prchlik said: “We monitor all our Trip Advisor reviews very closely as they’re a gauge to how well we’re doing.

“The great feedback reassures us we’re getting things right and it’s a joy to pass on the many compliments we receive to the front-line volunteers and staff.”