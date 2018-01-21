RSPB birds survey events held in Brid

Bridlington residents are getting ready to watch and count their garden birds for the upcoming RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2018.

The world’s largest garden wildlife survey, now in its 39th year, takes place on 27, 28 and 29 January.

Residents in the East Riding are being asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local green space, then send their results to the RSPB.

Close to half-a-million people joined in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey in 2017, including almost 5,500 in East Yorkshire, counting more than eight million birds and providing valuable information about the wildlife using our gardens in winter.

Participants are urged to log other wildlife that they have seen during the year.

This year, people are being asked to look out for badger, fox, grey squirrel, red squirrel, muntjac deer, roe deer, frog and toad.

To help prepare for Big Garden Birdwatch 2018, there are events on offer around East Yorkshire this January.

On Saturday 27 January, the Big Garden Birdwatch comes to RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

People can drop-in from 10am where volunteers will be on hand to help spot and identify the garden birds on the reserve.

Entry to the reserve is by donation during winter opening hours (between 9.30am and 4pm). No need to book, just turn up. For more information visit rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs.

At Sewerby Hall and Gardens, RSPB staff will be on hand on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January, providing top tips on taking part in the Big Garden Birdwatch and advice on attracting garden wildlife.

Visitors to the hall are encouraged to visit the team between 10am and 4pm.

Daniel Hayhow, RSPB conservation scientist, said: “The Big Garden Birdwatch is a great opportunity to get involved with helping our garden wildlife. By counting the birds that visit your outdoor space, you’ll be joining a team of over half-a-million people across the UK who are making a difference for nature. It only takes an hour so grab a cuppa, sit back and see who makes a flying visit to your garden.”

For a free Big Garden Birdwatch pack, which includes a bird identification chart, plus RSPB shop voucher and advice to help attract garden wildlife, text BIRD to 70030 or visit rspb.org.uk/birdwatch