Rosie’s bang on at Tattoo event

252 (Bridlington) Squadron cadet Cpl Rosie Gregson recently took part in the Birmingham Military Tattoo at the Birmingham Arena.

Rosie normally plays the snare drum in the 252 squadron drum corps.

However, she was asked to stand in at very short notice to join the National ATC Corps Band as a cymbalist.

Having only picked up a pair of cymbals the week before she joined the band on the Friday and learnt the music and drill movements ready for the first show on the Saturday.

A 252 squadron spokesman said: “The officer in charge of the band stated that she was very impressed with how Rosie fitted in with the National Band and how she was able to learn everything in such a very short time.

“Twenty personnel from 252 squadron attended the Tattoo on the Sunday to cheer her on and see her in action.

“WO Rob Hill, OC at 252 Sqn, said he was very impressed with Cpl Gregson and how she coped with the pressure of learning new drill routines, music and instrument.”