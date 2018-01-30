RNLI award for Bob

Bridlington lifeboat crew’s fund-raising chairman Bob Taylor has been given a certificate of achievement and an RNLI award for his work.

Sir Tim Laurence, head of the RNLI Coastal Review Team, made the presentation when he came to look around the town’s new lifeboat station last week.

Amy Casbolt, community fund-raising manager, said “I am delighted that we could recognize Bob’s significant contribution to the RNLI. As a charity, we rely heavily upon the generosity, enthusiasm and passion of our volunteers, all the qualities which Bob has.

“Everyone at the RNLI would like to thank Bob for his continued work and dedication.”