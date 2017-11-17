Rewarding reading with wizard trip

Six lucky Bridlington School students have been treated to the annual trip to Harry Potter Studios in London.

English teacher Mrs Ellis said: “It was a delight to reward the students for their commitment to reading throughout the year and that a fantastic day was had.

“The studios were truly fascinating with so much to see and do.

“During the day, the group were able to explore the sets, props and costumes from the successful franchise and have all their questions answered by industry specialists.

“Even Mr Grice was impressed and was keen to be filmed riding a broomstick and photographed boarding the Hogwart’s Express.”

The annual trip is set to take place again at the end of the school year and Mrs Ellis emphasised the opportunity to attend is open to any student regardless of their ability. What she is seeking is a commitment to reading and taking the quizzes that form part of the Accelerated Reader Programme.