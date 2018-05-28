Revealed: the everyday appliances most likely to start a fire in your area

Cookers, stand-alone hobs and toasters are the domestic appliances most likely to start fires in the East Riding.

New figures from the Home Office show that 1,375 house fires were started by a household appliance in the area between April 2012 and March last year.

More than half the incidents attended by the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were started by cookers, with 708 fires causing 182 deaths or casualties over the five-year period.

The most common domestic appliances to cause fires were: Cookers, including ovens (708 fires), separate rings and hot plates (155), grills and toasters: (150), microwave ovens (95), tumble dryers (66).

The Fire Brigades Union warned that both manufacturers and householders have a duty to prevent fires caused by everyday appliances.

A spokesman for the union said: “Manufacturers have a duty to ensure the products they sell are safe for the public to use and do not pose a threat to life.

“We can all play our part in reducing fire risk by registering products with the manufacturers when we buy them, so that we are notified if there is a safety-related recall.”

Between April 2012 and March 2017, 325 fires started by domestic appliances caused deaths or injuries.

More than 224 fires were started by faulty appliances or leads in the area over the five years.

The most common reason for fires started by appliances was misuse of the equipment, which caused 716 fires in Humberside, and nearly 48,000 nationally.

The old staple of fire safety talks, chip pans, were still the cause of 188 fires in Humberside, and more than 9,000 fires nationally.