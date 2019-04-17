Revealed: Humberside Police tops charts for careless driving offences

New data that has been released by GoCompare shows that Yorkshire and the Humber have more offences for careless driving than any other region.

Figures also reveal that Humberside Police caught people driving carelessly more than any other responding constabulary.

Out of the 3,519 instances recorded, between 2016 and 2018 in the region, more than half of these offences were caught by Humberside police with 1,875 offences of careless driving.

Thames Valley Police came second in the list with 1640 and West Yorkshire Police third with 1,377. Lincolnshire Police had the least amount of careless driving with 155 offences.

Data from number of offences for children travelling in cars without wearing seatbelts has also been released.

Between 2016 and 2018, there were 198 drivers fined for this offence in Yorkshire and the Humber, and with a maximum fine of £500 per incident, the total value of these offences could be worth up to £99,000 collectively.

South Yorkshire Police, topped the chart with 151 offences and Humberside Police recorded 47 offences. Drivers are responsible for making sure any passenger under the age of 14 is wearing a seatbelt.

Additionally, Humberside Police had 173 offences for unclear or unmaintained glass, 57 offences for obscured or indistinguishable vehicle registration and two offences for sounding a horn or unauthorised warning instrument.

More information on data at www.gocompare.com/car-insurance/odd-offences