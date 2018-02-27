Reuniting missing dogs with their owners more quickly

Dog owners across the East Riding could be reunited with their pets quicker as microchip scanning devices can now be found in police stations.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has given Humberside Police devices which will be available at police stations in Beverley, Bridlington, Goole, Hornsea and Withernsea.

As it is now the law for all dogs to be microchipped, any lost or stray dogs can now be scanned by police staff who will be able to reunite owners and pets directly without the involvement of the council’s dog wardens.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: The police do get calls from the public reporting lost or stray dogs so it made sense to give them a scanning device for some of the East Riding police stations.

“It also means that the police don’t have to contact the council’s dog wardens so they can they can reunite owner and dog quickly.”

PC Brandon Ward, wildlife/rural crime officer with Humberside Police, said: “Having the ability to check a dog’s microchip will assist the police in identifying the owners of dogs which, for various reasons, come to our attention.

“Dogs used by poachers involved in hare coursing in particular, can be scanned to ascertain if the owners are complying with the law.

“If they are found not to be chipped or details are not up to date, we will then inform the relevant local authority for them to take action against the owner.

“Being able to quickly identify a dog’s owner when it has been used for committing offences and abandoned allows us to follow up further lines of enquiry very quickly.

“Another benefit is that we can identify dogs which have been reported lost or stolen and return them to their rightful owner.”