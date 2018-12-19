Replacement for iconic tree

East Riding of Yorkshire Council staff have replaced one of the most iconic trees at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, which was lost during severe weather in March.

Gardeners at the venue have replaced the monkey puzzle tree, which was originally planted 150 years ago.

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said : “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to plant a new monkey puzzle, to maintain the tradition of these magnificent trees here. The new arrival helps to offset the sadness we all felt at the loss of the original tree.”

The house is open at weekends only during the winter season, from 11.30am–3.30pm (last admission 3pm). However, the house will be open between Christmas and New Year today (27) and 28 December.